Federal Reserve unveils details of $2.3 trillion in programs to help support the economy

April 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a bevy of new moves aimed at getting another $2.3 trillion of financing into businesses and revenue-pinched governments. Stock futures jumped after the announcement, which came moments after the government reported that 6.6 million new jobless claims were filed last week.

