(CNBC) The Federal Reserve has reached out to investment and retail banks for feedback on its Main Street lending program ahead of its formal launch, according to people familiar with the matter. The central bank earlier this month laid out in broad strokes its plans for the program, which is aimed at creating up to $600 billion in loans for companies with up to 10,000 employees or up to $2.5 billion in 2019 sales.
Federal Reserve seeks banks’ advice as it gets into direct lending with coronavirus relief
