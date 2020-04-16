(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index registered its strongest outperformance relative to underlying markets since October 2008, outperforming the MSCI AC World Index by 9.22% in March. Long volatility and tail risk hedge funds topped the performance tables for Q1 2020, outshining other strategies as market volatility level remained elevated during the past two months.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index outperforms the MSCI AC World Index by 9.22% in March
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.