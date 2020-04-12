(Opalesque) The global natural resources asset class has seen the best of times and the worst of times in 2019. Three months on and, if anything, the asset class faces even more challenges, said Preqin. A new war of attrition within OPEC has sent oil prices spiraling below $30 a barrel, and the COVID-19 pandemic – with its huge impact on economic activity and transportation especially – has spawned an almost unprecedented level of market volatility.
Established fund managers dominate natural resources fundraising market
