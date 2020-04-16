(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes recovered earlier losses and pointed to opening gains ahead of key jobless claims data. In early Thursday morning trading, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 227 points, implying an opening gain of about 228 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to higher opens Thursday.
