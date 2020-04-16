Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow futures turn around, point to opening gains ahead of key jobless claims data

April 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes recovered earlier losses and pointed to opening gains ahead of key jobless claims data. In early Thursday morning trading, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 227 points, implying an opening gain of about 228 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to higher opens Thursday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply