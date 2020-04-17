Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow futures rally more than 800 points after Gilead coronavirus drug reportedly shows effectiveness

April 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures surged after a report said a Gilead Sciences drug was showing effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. The move pointed to a jump for the stock market on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 845 points, implying a Friday opening gain of about 832 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to gains for the two indexes at the Friday open.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply