(CNBC) Stock futures rose in overnight trading Monday as investors brace for what could be an ugly earnings season with the coronavirus wreaking havoc on global corporate profits. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256 points, pointing to a Tuesday opening gain of about 289 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also higher.
