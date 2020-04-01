(CNBC) U.S. stock futures moved lower in overnight trading and pointed to declines at the open on Wednesday, following the end of the worst first quarter on record for the Dow and S&P 500 spurred by the coronavirus sell-off. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 267 points, indicating a Wednesday opening loss of about 305 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to losses at the Wednesday open for the two indexes.
Dow futures fall more than 200 points after market posts worst first quarter on record
