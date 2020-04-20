Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow futures dip as Wall Street takes a breather after last week’s gains

April 20, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures traded lower on Sunday night as investors weigh the latest news on the coronavirus front along with another decline in crude prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 36 points, pointing to a Monday opening dip of around 6 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a largely flat Monday open for the two indexes.

