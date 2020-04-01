(Marketwatch) April will pose a crucial test for stock-market investors looking for signs that the worst of the market carnage triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic is past, as the outbreak continues to claim lives and promises historic, near-term economic pain. Bears contend the sheer uncertainty surrounding the impact of the pandemic is likely to pave the way to further waves of selling.
