(Reuters) – The dollar was a touch firmer on Wednesday, buoyed by its safe-haven status with the world staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as it locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It advanced against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, the euro, yen, Swiss franc and pound in Asian trade – but not much – as appetite for the safety of cash dollars was offset by aggressive liquidity measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

