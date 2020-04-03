(CNBC) Without a clear idea of when its parks will be able to reopen, Disney announced plans to furlough non-union workers and stop collecting payments for its annual park passes. “Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we’ve committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation,
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Disney to furlough non-union employees at theme parks, waives annual pass fees
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.