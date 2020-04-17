(Opalesque) In the space of alternative strategies, Global Macro and Event-Driven strategies rebounded the most since March 23rd, as market conditions improved in the wake of the aggressive Federal Reserve announcements to tame risks in the financial system. Both Merger Arbitrage and Special Situations sub-strategies benefitted as M&A deal spreads tightened significantly since mid-March, Lyxor said in its weekly brief.
CTAs navigate the market selloff remarkably well, says Lyxor
