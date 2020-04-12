(Opalesque) Global hedge funds lost an average of -7.25% in March 2020, according to the latest eVestment hedge fund performance data, following weeks of financial markets, economic and human turmoil created by the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic. March’s average loss was the second largest since eVestment began tracking hedge fund data and the largest since the height of the global financial crisis in October 2008 when the average fund lost between 8%-9%.
COVID-19 ushers in biggest challenge for hedge funds since 2008 financial crisis
