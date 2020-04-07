Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


COVID-19 update: liquidity management considerations for hedge funds

April 7, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Liquidity management has been a hot topic for hedge fund managers (managers) since the great financial crisis of 2008. Liquidity management will likely receive renewed focus from investors and regulators given the recent arrival of a novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, that is now sweeping the globe and having a massive impact on world markets.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply