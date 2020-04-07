(Opalesque) Liquidity management has been a hot topic for hedge fund managers (managers) since the great financial crisis of 2008. Liquidity management will likely receive renewed focus from investors and regulators given the recent arrival of a novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, that is now sweeping the globe and having a massive impact on world markets.
COVID-19 update: liquidity management considerations for hedge funds
