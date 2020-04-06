(Opalesque) Private equity funds are expected to face a 10% hit to returns from Coronavirus Pandemic, revealed a study. Simulations for 2020 and 2021 also forecast liquidity stress in the industry, it said. According to a new study by investment analytics company Cepres, the current shutdown will impact private equity, private real estate, private debt funds, infrastructure and direct investments
Coronavirus Pandemic to cut down private equity’s long-term return multiples by 10%
