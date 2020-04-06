Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Coronavirus Pandemic to cut down private equity’s long-term return multiples by 10%

April 6, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Private equity funds are expected to face a 10% hit to returns from Coronavirus Pandemic, revealed a study. Simulations for 2020 and 2021 also forecast liquidity stress in the industry, it said. According to a new study by investment analytics company Cepres, the current shutdown will impact private equity, private real estate, private debt funds, infrastructure and direct investments

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply