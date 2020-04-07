(Opalesque) In the midst of the current market turmoil, this is the first of our regular reports on hedge fund managers who are bucking the trend.Niche-oriented strategy that avoids crowded rooms. As reported last month, this manager has done well by avoiding popular hedge fund strategies. New York-based Eagle’s View Capital Management’s Dedicated Fund has returned +3.34% net (est.) in March 2020 and +4.33% YTD.
Corona Fighters – Report 1: Asset managers who delivered during the meltdown
