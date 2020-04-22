(Reuters) – After a tough March, some hedge funds, emboldened by early signs of the coronavirus outbreak peaking in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots, have begun tentatively adding to risk. Worries over the economic hit from the virus slammed riskier assets in February and March. Still, hedge funds outperformed the market, with the HFRX Equity Hedge index down 9.58% in March, compared with a 12.5% decline for the S&P 500 Index.
Bruised hedge funds tentatively looking for risk again
