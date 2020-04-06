(Opalesque) Massachusetts-based venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering managed to raise $1.1 billion for its seventh “origination fund” to support biotech startups, despite the economy is being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The VC firm specializing in company creation started biotech concern Moderna, company that has produced an experimental vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
Biotech VC firm Flagship Pioneering raises $1.1bn for latest fund amid pandemic
