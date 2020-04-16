Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says ‘you’d be pretty crazy to hold bonds’ right now

April 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, offered that warning in a Bloomberg webcast on Wednesday, arguing it made no sense to hold bonds when the Federal Reserve and other major central banks are effectively printing money at a rapid clip as part of their effort to backstop a global economy racked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply