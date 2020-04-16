(Marketwatch) Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, offered that warning in a Bloomberg webcast on Wednesday, arguing it made no sense to hold bonds when the Federal Reserve and other major central banks are effectively printing money at a rapid clip as part of their effort to backstop a global economy racked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says ‘you’d be pretty crazy to hold bonds’ right now
