(CNBC) Bill Gates, who boasts a net worth of $103.4 billion, according to Forbes (making him the second wealthiest man in the world behind Amazon.com’s AMZN, -0.01% Jeff Bezos) has been one of the most vocal critics of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the domestic economy and brought most of the world’s business and personal activity to a screeching halt.
Bill Gates says U.S. government can’t ‘wave a wand’ and ‘all of a sudden the economy is anything like it was before’ the coronavirus pandemic
