(Hedgeweek) With the closure of non-essential workplaces during the Covid-19 pandemic shaking up the way financial services companies do business, the remote working environment is raising an assortment of operational challenges for hedge fund firms, spanning communication technology, data and information security, and infrastructure vulnerability.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
“All in this together”: How hedge funds are tackling cybersecurity challenges in the Covid-19 lockdown
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.