(CNBC) The economic meltdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has governments deploying historically vast fiscal spending packages to support millions of their citizens and businesses. This spending is necessary to support economies. But the debt incurred over time could mean a deeper crisis and a doubled-down recession for some countries.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
A double recession? Economies risk debt crises after stimulus spend
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.