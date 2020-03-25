(CNBC) President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a call with some of the most prominent investors and leaders on Wall Street to discuss the coronavirus impact on the economy, according to sources. Investors on the call included Citadel’s Ken Griffin, Third Point’s Dan Loeb, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Vista Equity’s Robert Smith, Intercontinental Exchange’s Jeffrey Sprecher and Paul Tudor Jones, hedge fund manager and co-founder of Just Capital.
