(CNBC) Do your homework. That’s the top advice WallachBeth Capital’s Andrew McOrmond can give investors right now as they navigate the stock market’s manic moves. “The best thing that investors can do is learn all their options of execution, learn all the routes that they can use versus trading on the open and close,” McOrmond, his firm’s managing director of ETF trading solutions, said Monday on CNBC’s “ETF Edge.”
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
This is ‘the best thing that investors can do’ right now, says ETF analyst
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.