This is ‘the best thing that investors can do’ right now, says ETF analyst

March 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Do your homework. That’s the top advice WallachBeth Capital’s Andrew McOrmond can give investors right now as they navigate the stock market’s manic moves. “The best thing that investors can do is learn all their options of execution, learn all the routes that they can use versus trading on the open and close,” McOrmond, his firm’s managing director of ETF trading solutions, said Monday on CNBC’s “ETF Edge.”

