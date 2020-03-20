(Marketwatch) How low can stock markets go? While the stock market is typically a leading indicator of the economy — it tends to peak before the onset of an economic recession and bottom before an economic recovery — the unique nature of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has made forecasting an eventual stock-market recovery particularly difficult.
The stock market may bottom long before the coronavirus epidemic peaks, analysts say
