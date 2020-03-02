Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


The impact of CFIUS on private equity and hedge fund investors

March 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Last month, final regulations became effective updating and refining rules regarding transaction reviews by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS). These regulations, which until now have been in interim form, implement the previously enacted Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 (FIRRMA).

