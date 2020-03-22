(Marketwatch) The month of March has rolled in like a ferocious lion for bullish stock-market investors, leaving little but carnage in its aftermath, as uncertainties about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak abound. The decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -4.54% has been simply gut-wrenching for the average investor, with the monthly plunge so far for the nearly 124-year-old, blue-chip gauge poised to represent its steepest since 1931 — a year that falls within the Great Depression
The Dow is on pace for its worst month since the Great Depression
