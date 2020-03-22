Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stop blaming short sellers for causing the market drops

March 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Call it part of the grand blame game: Markets are down big, so it must be someone’s fault. Exchange traded funds. High-frequency traders. Short sellers. In Europe, they have already figured out whose fault it is: Short sellers! In the past week, several European countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Greece–have banned short selling in various forms.

