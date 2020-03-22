(CNBC) Call it part of the grand blame game: Markets are down big, so it must be someone’s fault. Exchange traded funds. High-frequency traders. Short sellers. In Europe, they have already figured out whose fault it is: Short sellers! In the past week, several European countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Greece–have banned short selling in various forms.
Stop blaming short sellers for causing the market drops
