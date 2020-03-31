(CNBC) Stock futures climbed higher in overnight trading on Monday, continuing the market’s rebound from its deep rout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 170 points, pointing to an implied opening gain of around 147 points at the Tuesday open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to Tuesday opening gains for the two indexes.
Stock futures rise, extending market’s rebound from massive coronavirus sell-off
