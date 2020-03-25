(CNBC) Stock futures were lower in overnight trading, following Tuesday’s historic rally, as investors awaited an unprecedented stimulus package to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158 points, pointing to a decline of around 135 points at the Wednesday open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to declines for the two indexes at the open on Wednesday.
Stock futures decline following a historic rebound as massive stimulus deal nears
