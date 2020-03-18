(Opalesque) Canada is at the forefront of the infrastructure investment landscape. Of the top 20 largest infrastructure investors globally, seven are located in Canada, pointed out Preqin. Between them, these top institutions have invested a total of $106bn in the infrastructure asset class through both private fund commitments and direct investments, the report on Canadian Infrastructure Investors said.
Seven of the twenty largest infrastructure investors are based in Canada
