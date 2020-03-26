(CNBC) The Senate passed a historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package Wednesday night, as it tries to stem the destruction the pandemic has brought to American lives and wallets. The chamber approved the bill in a unanimous 96-0 vote after days of furious negotiations, partisan sniping and raised tempers on the Senate floor.
Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, sending it to the House
