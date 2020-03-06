(Opalesque) Financial services-focused Reverence Capital has hit a $1.2bn hard cap for the final close of its latest investment vehicle, Reverence Capital Opportunities Fund II. The New York-based firm was initially seeking $750m for Fund II but was able to surpass this amount with the support of a global pool of institutional investors.
Reverence Capital Partners hits a $1.2bn hard cap for financial services fund
