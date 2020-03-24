(Opalesque) iCapital Network the financial technology platform leading the industry in driving access and efficiency in alternative investing, today announced it closed a $146 million capital raise to fuel its future growth. Ping An Global Voyager Fund led the round, joined by new investors Goldman Sachs, Affiliated Managers Group, Hamilton Lane and WestCap.
Ping An leads $146m capital raise for iCapital
