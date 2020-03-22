(CNBC) The Securities and Exchange Commission published rule changes on Saturday that allow the New York Stock Exchange to conduct all-electronic trading.
On Monday, the first day the trading floor will be closed, the NYSE opening at 9:30 a.m. ET should happen immediately for almost all stocks, subject to certain trading bands.
NYSE readies itself for first ever all-electronic trading day
