New York hedge fund says it is “simply not exposed” to mainstream markets

March 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) By avoiding popular hedge fund strategies, a New York-based fund manager has so far avoided the widely experienced losses. Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that hedge funds across all strategies were down an average of 7.6% YTD versus a decline in the MSCI AC World Index of around 20% at the time, reported NYTimes.com.

