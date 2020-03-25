(Opalesque) The spread of COVID-19 has led to a negative outlook for global asset managers by rating agency Moody’s. The outlook was downgraded from stable.The rating agency said it shifted its sector overview from stable following the “precipitous drop” in assets under management endured by the industry over the past 30 days.
Moody’s downgrades global asset managers outlook to negative amid coronavirus pandemic
