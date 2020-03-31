Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Long volatility and tail risk strategies outshined their peers as equities and oil slumped in February

March 31, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were down 1.70% in February, reports Eurekahedge, as the development of the COVID-19 outbreak outside of Mainland China weighed on risk assets throughout the month. More than 90% of the hedge fund managers were able to outperform the global equity market during the month, exemplifying the downside protection afforded by hedged strategies as opposed to long-only portfolios.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply