(Reuters) – Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said late on Monday an employee in its London office had tested positive for coronavirus, and that it would temporarily close both its London offices to have them sanitized. “Our London office has recently been impacted, with a member of staff being confirmed with COVID-19,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that the individual was at home and recovering well.
KKR says employee tests positive for coronavirus, shuts London offices
