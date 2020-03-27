Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Investors generous with new money for hedge funds in February. Will that hold up in March?

March 27, 2020

(Opalesque) Investors were bullish on hedge funds in February, allocating another $14.78 billion to funds around the world, according to the just-released February 2020 eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report. February inflows bring YTD 2020 flows to +$21.96 billion. However, performance losses for the first two months of the year brought overall hedge fund industry AUM down by -1.95% to $3.245 trillion.

