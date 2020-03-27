(Opalesque) Investors were bullish on hedge funds in February, allocating another $14.78 billion to funds around the world, according to the just-released February 2020 eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report. February inflows bring YTD 2020 flows to +$21.96 billion. However, performance losses for the first two months of the year brought overall hedge fund industry AUM down by -1.95% to $3.245 trillion.
Investors generous with new money for hedge funds in February. Will that hold up in March?
