(CNBC) Investor Ray Dalio told CNBC on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak will cost U.S. corporations up to $4 trillion, and “a lot of people are going to be broke.” “What’s happening has not happened in our lifetime before … What we have is a crisis,” Dalio said in a “Squawk Box” interview. “There will also be individuals who have very big losses. … There’s a need for the government to spend more money, a lot more money.”
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Investor Ray Dalio estimates the corporate losses in the US from coronavirus will top $4 trillion
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.