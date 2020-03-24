(CNBC) If Congress doesn’t immediately pass a coronavirus aid package designed to help the U.S. economy, he warns it’ll spark more damage to an already battered market. “We’re in this situation where politics seems to be getting in the way,” the firm’s chief equity and derivatives strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Monday.
If Congress doesn't act now on a coronavirus aid package, BTIG's Julian Emanuel sees stocks plunging another 20%
