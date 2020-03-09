(Opalesque) Hedge funds posted mixed performance in February, led by fixed income-based Relative Value Arbitrage strategies, as global equities and commodities suffered steep declines on spreading coronavirus contagion fears. The investable HFRI 500 Relative Value Index gained +1.3 percent for the month, led by arbitrage positions, primarily long fixed income and short equity exposures.
HFRI 500 Relative Value gains in February as global equities plunge on contagion fears
