(Opalesque) The global hedge funds industry posted aggregate performance of -2.53% in February 2020 bringing YTD returns to -2.82%, according to the just-released eVestment February 2020 hedge fund performance data.
While disappointing on the face of it, the aggregate figure is well ahead of global/balanced-market benchmarks, potentially highlighting the value of hedge funds in a balanced portfolio and as an investment vehicle during the period of unexpected volatility that world markets have been facing for much of this still-young year.
Hedge funds in the red in February, but ahead of other benchmarks; China-focused funds in the green
