(Opalesque) In the week ending March 27th 2020, the eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report said that investors were bullish on hedge funds in February, allocating another $14.78 billion to funds around the world. February inflows bring YTD 2020 flows to +$21.96 billion. However, performance losses for the first two months of the year brought overall hedge fund industry AUM down by -1.95% to $3.245 trillion.
Hedge funds enjoy $15bn inflows of investor capital
