(Opalesque) In the week ending February 28th 2020, hedge fund industry assets under management (AUM) reached an all-time high at the end of 2019, with performance gains helping to offset negative capital flows and push total assets to $3.66tn, the industry has grown by 5.9% since the end of 2018. According to Preqin, Q4 outflows of $15.4bn marked a fitting end to a year of net outflows in all four quarters, totaling $97.2bn.
Hedge fund AUM hits all-time high, helped by $10.38 bn inflows
