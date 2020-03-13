(Opalesque) Healthcare private equity had a robust 2019. Total disclosed deal value reached $78.9 billion, the highest on record, and the deal count of 313 was in line with the 316 deals of 2018, according to new data from Bain and Company. Healthcare private equity also outperformed all other sectors of private equity activity representing 18% of all disclosed deal value.
Healthcare private equity posts highest ever deal value in 2019
