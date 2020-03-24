Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Germany tells hedge funds: make no mistake, we’ll protect our companies

March 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Germany quickly wants to get aid to companies struggling with the impact of coronavirus, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, adding that Berlin was ready to protect firms from unwanted takeovers with a new fund during the crisis. “Make no mistake, we’re determined to protect our companies and jobs,” Altmaier said during a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, adding that this message was directed at hedge funds.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply