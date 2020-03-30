(CNBC) U.S. stock futures turned around early Monday morning and edged higher in volatile trading after last week’s sharp gains, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise at an alarming rate. Earlier, futures had pointed to an implied opening drop of more than 300 points for the Dow. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 132 points, pointing to an implied rise of about 59 points at the Monday open.
Futures reverse to turn positive as investors brace for another volatile week
